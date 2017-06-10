Motorcyclist dies following collision in Lisburn
Man in his 20s dies after road traffic incident on Saintfield Road on Friday night
A male motorcylist has died following a road traffic incident in Lisburn.
The man in his 20s died following a collision between the motorcycle he was on and a car on the Saintfield Road at about 8pm on Friday.
The PSNI are appealing for anyone with information on the incident to contact them.