Motorcyclist (53) dies following Co Tipperary crash

A man (53) has died following a two-vehicle crash in Co Tipperary.

The incident occurred at approximately 12.30pm on Friday, when the man’s motorcycle collided with a 4x4 on the R438 at Annagh Cross near Birr.

He was treated at the scene by emergency services personnel but was pronounced dead a short time later.

The driver of the 4x4 was uninjured.

The road has been closed as Garda Forensic Collision Investigators examine the scene.

Gardaí investigating the incident are appealing for witnesses to or anyone with information on the crash to contact Nenagh Garda station on 067-50450 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666111.