Mother of ‘Grace’ says she was not told of abuse claims until 2009

The birth mother of “Grace,” a young woman with intellectual disabilities left in a foster home for almost 13 years despite a repeated allegations of sexual abuse, said she was never told of her daughter’s abuse until 2009, despite regular inquiries about her daughter’s welfare.

Grace’s mother said she placed the child into care as young, single mother in the late 1970s as she believed it was the right thing to do for the child.

The woman said she made regular inquiries to the then South Eastern Health Board and later the HSE and about Grace’s on-going welfare and was told Grace was doing well.

“My understanding before all the revelations is that she was happy, she was attending her day services and she was just in a loving caring home. That made me happy knowing that she was happy. Because that is what I was made to believe. That is what I was always told”.

Grace’s mother said “at no time” before 2009 was she told about the allegations of sexual abuse although the health board did contact her for permissions relating to dental work, among other issues.

When she heard the abuse allegations she immediately demanded Grace’s removal from the foster home.

The Devine report, published last week after a delay of five years, found no one in the HSE did anything about the concerns of day services, who reported bruising on Grace’s body and evidence of sexualised behaviour.

Grace stayed at the home for 13 years after an allegation of sexual abuse was made in relation to another resident, but no one in the HSE looked into the reasons why she was not moved many years earlier, the report said.

Grace’s mother said she had recently received a letter of apology from the HSE, successor to the Health Board, but did not accept the apology.

ADVERTISEMENT

She said nobody in the HSE had ever “picked up a phone” and she did not believe the apology came “from the heart”.

“I don’t accept that apology. Nobody form the HSE ever picked up a phone and asked me how was I doing.”

“I don’t trust them. I don’t trust what they have to say. The past nine years have been a living hell for me and that is the only way I can describe it.”

Grace’s mother made her comments to Morning Ireland on RTÉ Radio One and the full interview will be broadcast on Monday night.

She has called on Minister for State Finian McGrath to ensure the proposed commission of inquiry provides answers for all of her questions.

Cabinet

The Cabinet is expected to discuss on Tuesday the terms of reference for a commission of investigation into the foster home where Grace was allegedly abused.

It is expected that this commission will also allow incidents involving other residents to be examined.

The Irish Times understands a memo is to be brought to Cabinet with proposed terms of reference which will see the commission prioritise the case of Grace.

Other cases could be examined later, a source familiar with the proposals said.

It is understood that the Government has approached a judge, who was reviewing the terms of reference over the weekend, to head up the inquiry.

Taoiseach Enda Kenny committed the Government to setting up the commission of investigation last year.

Meanwhile, none of the three-person panel who made the decision to leave “Grace” in the foster home is still working in the health service, the Health Service Executive (HSE) has insisted.

Fianna Fáil TD John McGuinness accused the HSE of providing misleading information about the current status of the three staff who made the decision in October 1996 and were responsible for a number of follow-up actions.

A report published last week showed the decision was not properly followed up and Grace ended up spending 13 more years in the foster home, despite the allegations of physical and sexual abuse.

The HSE said none of the three staff who had made the decision was still on its payroll.

A staff member who was involved in case conferences in relation to Grace earlier in 1996 is now a senior official in Tusla but the HSE said this person was not involved in the decision that led to Grace remaining in the foster home.

Five of the 30-40 staff mentioned in two reports into the allegations about the foster home are still working with the HSE.

The other staff, who have retired or are working elsewhere, are not therefore subject to HSE disciplinary processes.

Another six staff who figure in the reports are now working for Tusla, and may be subject to that body’s disciplinary processes.

Tusla said staff referred to in the report were identified to the agency by the HSE in the last two weeks.

The HSE waited three years after the completion of the 2012 report into the care of Grace before contacting the Garda about publishing it, RTÉ’s This Week programme reported on Sunday.

This was despite the fact that it told TDs it was unable to publish due to a request from gardaí.

A list of contacts with gardaí released to under Freedom of Information showed the first contact between the HSE and gardaí took place on March 6th, 2015. The Devine report was completed in March 2012.