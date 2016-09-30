Mother (31) dies of injuries weeks after her car hit truck

A woman has died from injuries she sustained in a road traffic collision in Longord earlier this month.

The woman (31) was fatally injured when she was travelling in a car with her two children.

Her car was involved in a collision with a truck at around 4.45 pm on Monday September 12th at Minard, Co Longford.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses and anyone with information is asked to contact them at Longford Garda Station on 043 50570, The Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666111 or any Garda station.