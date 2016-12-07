Most people would prefer not to work full time, research finds

If money was no object, most people would choose not to work full time, according to new research commissioned by the Iona Institute.

Amarach research asked a sample of 1,001 people, if they were free to do whatever they wanted, would they stay at home, work full time or work part time.

In response, 35 per cent of women with children under 17 said they would prefer to stay at home, 48 per cent of women said they would like to work part time and 17 per cent said they would opt to work full time outside the home.

When men were asked, 18 per cent said they would prefer to stay at home, 45 per cent would like to work part time and 37 per cent would prefer to work full time outside the home.

The Iona Institute said the figures highlight a marked gender difference and said the Government’s child care policy was out of step with public opinion.

“The survey shows how misguided the recent Budget was in discriminating in favour of working parents at the expense of parents who would rather stay at home with their children, for part of their childhood at least.”

The survey also asked who does society value more - women who work in the home, women who work outside the home or both equally?

According to the responses, women who work outside the home are valued more (37 per cent) than women who stay at home (16 per cent) while 46 per cent feel both are valued equally.

In October, Minister for Children Katherine Zappone defended the introduction of a new affordable childcare scheme for children between six months and 15 years, against criticism it discriminates against stay-at-home parents.

The measure will see all existing subsidised schemes - excluding the free pre-school years – replaced with a single system of targeted and universal payments to help with the cost of childcare.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ms Zappone insisted the State supported parents who chose to stay at home, including through the home-care tax credit which has been increased to €1,100 a year.