More than just a Storm in a Teacup as ice-cream parlour vandalised

A small ice-cream parlour in Dublin was destroyed by vandals over the weekend, the second time the shop has been targeted this year.

Storm in a Teacup, a popular Skerries café, was broken into in the early hours of Sunday morning, according to a spokesperson for the Garda Press Office. Photos of the business show Halloween decorations, melted ice cream and glass littering the floor of the tiny, seaside cafe.

The vandals smashed a number of ice-cream machines and a glass display unit, gardaí said Monday. “They ransacked the whole premises really. We were called in the early hours of yesterday morning. We’ve examined the premises for fingerprints, so we are investigating and appealing for anybody with information to come forward.”

According to the business’ Facebook page, they were forced to close the store Sunday, working instead out of two vans converted into makeshift food trucks.

“Very sorry everyone but unfortunately we won’t be open today. Broken into AGAIN!!” the owners wrote on social media. “Absolutely everything destroyed. What has the world come to when you can’t even leave a little ice cream shop alone. Sickening.”

Working to clean the parlour up through Sunday night and Monday morning, Storm in a Teacup reopened at with limited working ice cream machines at 2pm Monday afternoon.

“Just wanted to say a big huge thank you to absolutely everyone who messaged us or came to see us and offered us help!” they wrote Monday. “We have worked through the night . . . and somehow managed to put the shop back in some working order!”