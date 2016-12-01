Missing woman: Garda divers search lakes in resumed inquiry

Garda divers are searching lakes near Carna in Connemara as part of a continuing investigation into the disappearance of a young mother from the area over 30 years ago.

Barbara Walsh (33), known locally as Babe Dara Aindriú, vanished from the family home at Roisín na Maithníoch (Rusheenamanagh) outside Carna in the early hours of June 22nd, 1985.

Ms Walsh, who would have been 34 the following month, was last seen at 4am that day, according to gardaí. She left seven young children – five daughters and two sons, the youngest a nine-month-old girl.

Ongoing review

A full review of the case was initiated in January 2015 as part of an ongoing review of all cases of people reported missing in the Galway Garda division, and over 100 lines of inquiry were generated.

A search of Ms Walsh’s former home took place in November 2015 over a period of a week.

The Garda Press Office has confirmed that “planned searches” by the Garda Water Unit of lakes in the immediate area began on Thursday morning and will continue on Friday.

Gardaí are continuing to appeal for anyone who may have any information on the disappearance of Ms Walsh to contact Clifden Garda station on (095) 22500, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.