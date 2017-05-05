‘Missing link’ in Dublin Bay cycle path opens in Clontarf

A key phase of the Dublin Bay cycle path on the northside was opened on Friday morning.

The two kilometre stretch of the Sutton to Sandycove (S2S) Cycleway at Clontarf was officially opened by Dublin Lord Mayor Brendan Carr who hailed the cyclepath as a “wonderful amenity on the north side of the city”.

The section from the Wooden Bridge to the Causeway Road in Clontarf includes a new segregated two way cycle track and 4 km of upgraded footpaths. Public lighting has been upgraded and the tram shelter at Clontarf has also been restored and enhanced.

The €5 million Clontarf section has been considered the “missing link” of the Dublin Bay cycle path. The full route crosses three local authority boundaries and will take several years to construct. Once complete, it will provide a 22km continuous off-road cycle route around the bay and would be one of the longest coastal promenades in Europe.

The Fairview to Sutton section was put in place by the early 1990s but a space was left between Causeway Road and the Wooden Bridge because no solution could be found to building on the environmentally sensitive lagoon.

As a result, cyclists heading south had to leave the off-road path at the Wooden Bridge traffic lights and use the on-road cycle path on Clontarf Road which is in extremely poor repair and frequently occupied by parked cars.

Cyclists then returned to the path 300m short of the causeway, but had to cross two lanes of traffic at a point not governed by signals.

“I am delighted to open this stage of the Sutton to Sandycove (S2S) Cycleway. I hope that residents and tourists alike will get great enjoyment from this wonderful amenity on the north side of the city,” Mr Carr said.

The Irish Times reported last month that work was expected to begin this year to reduce the height of a newly-built Clontarf flood defence wall which obscures motorists’ views of the sea.

The wall was built as part of the Clontarf cycle path which is due to be completed this month. However, the council has decided to trim up to 30cm off the height of a section of the wall along almost half a kilometre opposite St Anne’s Park.

Following a long-running dispute with local residents and the commissioning of expert reports, the council in April last year agreed to reduce the height of the wall by 30cm. However, in a report to councillors on Monday, senior engineer Christopher Manzira said it would not be possible to reduce the height by 30cm for the entirety of the 470m section because this would make it so low in parts there would be a danger of walkers toppling over into the sea.