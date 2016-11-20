Micheál Martin criticises British for ‘backward-looking nationalism’

Micheál Martin has said Ireland will not fall into the trap of “backward-looking nationalism” as the British did over Brexit.

Vowing the Irish “are not going to join the English in their desire to repeal the 20th century,” the Fianna Fáil leader used the occasion of the commemoration of former IRA man and later Government minister Sean Moylan, to claim “a hard Brexit is already underway”.

Mr Martin said Britain had become “suspicious of outsiders and committed to the historically false idea that you don’t need strong international bodies to secure lasting cooperation and prosperity between nations”.

“We will not join them in their right-wing ideology of trade rules with no social dimension and no enforceable laws,” he said.

But he also acknowledged Brexit could be tough on Irish industries which rely on Britain as a key export market.

He called for the EU to allow Ireland suspend rules on State aid to support industries which take a hit as a result of Brexit.

He said: “In the five months since the UK’s Brexit vote the only things which are clear are that their policy is a shambles and that it is already causing real damage on this island.

“Brexit is not something which is happening in two years, it is happening now.”

Mr Martin said Ireland desperately needs a new urgency and ambition in Government to deal with the fall-out of Brexit and other rising threats internationally.

“The unprecedented decline in sterling may soon be followed by new barriers to trade,” he said.

“We can’t stand by and let this slow-motion crash happen.”

Mr Martin said Irish nationalism evident in the commemorations held this year were “open and generous”.

“They have respected diversity and promoted the idea of reconciliation,” he said.

He said the people of Ireland had shown “how to look to the past in order to help understand who we are and to draw inspiration for our future”.

“This has been a powerful testimony to the fact that patriotism can be the mark of an inclusive, modern republic.

“At this grave dark moment in world affairs we should never stop reminding ourselves of the republican spirit which has defined our modern history and should define how we face the future.”