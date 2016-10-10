Men arrested over separate stabbings in Dublin and Fermanagh

Gardaí at Kevin St are continuing to interview a man arrested on Saturday, in connection with the fatal stabbing of DJ Leo Carolan on South Circular Road last Tuesday.

The man who was arrested in Dublin city is currently being detained at Kevin Street Garda Station under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

The dead man, Mr Carolan was 25-years-old and an Irish national.

He was known to have been socialising with friends in a nearby house before his death. Another man in his 20s remains in St James’ Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

A third man, also in his 20s, was seen leaving the house on the South Circular Road.

Gardaí are asking anyone with information to contact Kevin Street Garda Station on 01 666 9400.

Northern Ireland

In a separate incident, the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) said a 26-year-old man has been charged with two counts of attempted murder, aggravated burglary and grievous bodily harm with intent.

He is due to appear at Enniskillen Magistrates Court on Monday, October 10th.

The charges are in connection with an assault that occurred in Lisnaskea in the early hours of Saturday morning where three men aged 29, 22 and 22 received stabbing injuries requiring hospital treatment.

None of the injuries are believed to be life-threatening.