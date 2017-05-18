Meeting where Kenny stood down lasted just seven minutes

In all, the meeting where Enda Kenny announced he was standing down as Fine Gael leader lasted just seven minutes. It had been due to start at 5.30pm, but was brought forward by an hour at the Taoiseach’s request. It began at 4.37pm and ended at 4.44pm, when the Taoiseach left the room to a standing ovation.

Expectation had built in Leinster House all day, and the rescheduling of the meeting was the firmest indication that Mr Kenny was about to trigger the contest to succeed him.

He had contacted Martin Heydon, the chair of the parliamentary party, at about 3.15pm requesting that TDs and Senators be notified of the new start time. The weekly meeting of the Fine Gael steering committee, which oversees the running of the party, was cancelled.

As is usual with the weekly meeting of the parliamentary party, it opened with the minutes of last week’s meeting, followed by matters arising, which saw Senator Jerry Buttimer raise respite care with Minister of State Helen McEntee.

Mr Heydon then called on Mr Kenny for his weekly leader’s address slot, and the Taoiseach read from a statement that was tweeted from his personal account at the exact same time to cut off leaks to the media.

Those present said the Taoiseach was emotional at times, particularly when he spoke of his family. One of those in the room said people were “willing him on”, and he was given a standing ovation when he finished.

It is understood his family were not around the Leinster House and Government Buildings block since he was standing down as party leader but not Taoiseach. However, Mr Kenny was in touch with those closest to him throughout the day.

Inclusive

Friends of Mr Kenny’s from Mayo also said Wednesday was not the day to come to Dublin for celebrations. That will come when he stands down as Taoiseach in around a month.

Mr Heydon also read from a statement, and said Mr Kenny was “compassionate, pragmatic and inclusive”, and led with energy and enthusiasm. He said Mr Kenny left the party with many legacies, one of which was a smooth transition of power.

“He fostered and encouraged a generational change in our party, which while being the largest party in Dáil Éireann, now also has one of the youngest age profiles. Thanks to Enda Kenny, Fine Gael has an abundance of talented representatives, who have an ever increasing experience of governing.”

Although some TDs, such as Dublin South Central’s Catherine Byrne, indicated they would like to speak to pay tribute to Mr Kenny, the Taoiseach asked if it was “okay for him to go now”.

“It was like he couldn’t take it,” said one of those present.

Yet at the conclusion of the meeting Mr Kenny looked over to the part of the room where the main contenders to replace him, Leo Varadkar and Simon Coveney, were sitting.

Standing ovation

“Let the games begin,” he said, before leaving the room to another standing ovation. He returned to his offices in Government Buildings to be greeted by his staff.

One source said the manner of the Taoiseach’s departure was “clinical”, and that Mr Kenny did not pause to watch the news coverage of his resignation as Fine Gael leader, a position he has held since 2002.

Mr Kenny and his closest staff then adjourned for a drink in O’Donoghue’s pub on Merrion Row. His duties as Taoiseach will continue for a number of weeks, but his job as Fine Gael leader is over.