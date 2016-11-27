Medical ethics expert to address Citizens’ Assembly

An expert in medical ethics will address the Citizens’ Assembly on Sunday to inform its deliberations on the constitutional ban on abortion.

Research ethics adviser Dr Mark Sheehan of the Oxford Biomedical Research Centre will speak at the half-day session in Malahide, Co Dublin.

The assembly, comprising chairwoman Ms Justice Mary Laffoy and 99 citizens, was established by the Government to consider what it considers some of the most important issues facing the State’s future.

On Saturday, the assembly heard the Eighth Amendment to the Constitution, which gives effect to the general ban on abortion, was not “satisfactory or helpful” for women who experience unplanned or crisis pregnancies.

The comments were made by Irish College of General Practitioners council member Dr Brendan O’Shea in his presentation on clinical practice in Ireland.

Dr O’Shea said the provisions of the Protection of Life During Pregnancy Act 2013 were either ignored or are found to be “cumbersome, stressful and difficult” by GPs, pregnant women and their partners.

He said women from poorer backgrounds who may be inclined to seek abortions abroad were often prevented from doing so due to the prohibitive costs involved.

This added to “the sense of suffering” for many women, Dr O’Shea said. He said inequality was “writ large across most aspects of our health service, and this area of care is no exception”.

The Protection of Life During Pregnancy Act was introduced by the previous government three years ago, and states that pregnancies may be terminated in cases where a there is a risk to the woman’s life from physical illness, an emergency situation from physical illness, or by suicide.

Janice Donlan of the State-supported Crisis Pregnancy Programme told members on Saturday that 3,451 women travelled from Ireland to the UK for abortions in 2015, down from 6,673 in 2001, but indicated that more women now appear to be seeking information on mail-order abortion pills.

Assembly chair and serving Supreme Court judge Ms Justice Mary Laffoy said the Eighth Amendment was a “complex and contentious” topic of discussion that will require a “reasoned, sensible and compassionate approach”.

The assembly will discuss issues around the amendment, which recognises “the right to life of the unborn, with due regard to the equal right to life of the mother” and how it operates in practice.

Members will hear submissions on the amendment from legal and clinical experts as well as advocacy groups over four weekends between November and early March.

They are then expected to vote on at least one motion relating to the amendment during the last weekend session devoted to that topic in March, the results of which will then be reflected in a report submitted to the Oireachtas for its consideration next year.

The aim of the assembly’s opening day on Saturday was to copperfasten members’ understanding of the State’s current legislation regarding abortion and its practical implications, and Dr Sheehan will give a further presentation on ethics during a half-day session on Sunday.

The assembly has already received 600 public submissions relating to abortion and the closing date for such submissions is December 16th.

It will also consider issues such as climate change, fixed-term parliaments and how best the State should respond to the challenges and opportunities of an ageing population.

The assembly is widely expected to produce its first report, on the Eighth Amendment issue, by the middle of next year.