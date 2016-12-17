Meath County Council confirms attempted cyber attack

Meath County Council has confirmed it was the target of an attempted cyber crime. In a statement on Saturday the council said a sophisticated attempt had been made to steal just over €4 million.

“Meath County Council was recently the target of a serious, attempted cyber enabled offence involving identity theft,” it said.

“The sophisticated attempt to steal €4.309 million was detected before the transaction was completed. The council’s bank was alerted and the matter was reported to the gardaí who provided assistance through the Financial Intelligence Unit in the National Economic Crime Bureau and through Interpol.

“The funds have been secured and the matter is now the subject of criminal investigations and legal proceedings in Ireland and abroad. In light of the ongoing investigations, the Council has been advised to make no further comment on the matter at this time.”