Maynooth and Cobh added to list of towns where rent increases are capped

Maynooth, Co Kildare; and Cobh, Co Cork have been added to the State’s growing list of Rental Pressure Zones where rent increases are capped by law.

Minister for Housing Simon Coveney launch edthe latest statistical report from the Residential Tenancies Board on Wednesday , which will then be used by the Housing Finance Agency to “crunch the numbers” and see what – if any – areas should see rent caps introduced.

Twelve areas were selected for designation as “rent pressure zones” in January, joining Dublin and Cork city as places where increases in residential rents were capped at 4 per cent.

According to criteria set down by the Residential Tenancies Board, local electoral areas can be designated rent pressure zones if they have a higher average rental price than the national average and have seen increases above 7 per cent over four of the last six quarters.