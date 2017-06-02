May was warmer, sunnier and drier than normal, says Met Éireann

It was warmer, sunnier and drier than normal almost everywhere in Ireland during May, according to Met Éireann.

Malin Head in Co Donegal experienced its hottest day in May since records began in 1885 with a high of 25.1 degrees on the 25th. By contrast Dublin Airport experienced a low of 1.5 degrees on May 10th, its lowest May temperature for five years.

The highest temperature of the month was at Mount Dillon, Co Roscommon which reached 26.1 degrees on May 26th.

All weather stations experienced a particularly warm May, according to the forecaster.

The average monthly temperature at Newport in Co Mayo of 13.5 degrees was 2 degrees above the long-term average for the month.

It was also a relatively dry month at most weather stations.

Sherkin Island in Co Cork experienced only half the average monthly rainfall for the station. Oak Park in Co Carlow was the exception with a monthly rainfall total that was 137 per cent higher than average.

Nearby Johnston Castle in Co Wexford experienced the wettest day of the month with 30.8mms of rain falling on May 15th.

Belmullet in Co Mayo experienced its sunniest May since 2008 with 266.7 hours of sunshine over the month while Valentia in Co Kerry has its lowest monthly total of sunshine since 1981.

The sunniest day of the month was on May 8th at Malin Head which recorded 15 hours of sunshine.

The mostly settled and sunny conditions during the month was the result of a high pressure area which settled over the country in the early days of May and remained until May 11th.

A high pressure area also sat over the country towards the end of the month bringing hot and sunny weather.