‘May the 4th be with you’: Justin Trudeau socks it to the Taoiseach

Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau made sure to glam up his appearance for his meeting on Thursday with Taoiseach Enda Kenny - by wearing a lurid pair of Star Wars-themed socks.

On an official May 4th visit by Mr Kenny to Montreal, Mr Trudeau showed off his sci-fi credentials by being snapped by the press pack in the brightly coloured socks - in contrast with the sobriety of the rest of his suit and that of his guest.

Stars Wars-theme: Canada’s prime minister Justin Trudeau’s socks make an impact during his meeting on Thursday with Taoiseach Enda Kenny in Montreal. Photograph: Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press/AP

Twitter was agog at Mr Trudeau’s tribute, coming on what has come to be known as Star Wars Day, immortalised with the slogan, “May the 4th be with you”.

Trudeau himself tweeted: “These are the socks you’re looking for. #MayTheFourthBeWithYou #GuerreDesÉtoiles”