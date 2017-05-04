‘May the 4th be with you’: Justin Trudeau socks it to the Taoiseach
‘Star Wars Day’ irresistible for Canadian PM at meeting with Enda Kenny in Montreal
Taoiseach Enda Kenny shakes hands with Canada’s prime minister Justin Trudeau (note Star Wars socks) ahead of their meeting on Thursday in Montreal. Photograph: Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press/AP
Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau made sure to glam up his appearance for his meeting on Thursday with Taoiseach Enda Kenny - by wearing a lurid pair of Star Wars-themed socks.
On an official May 4th visit by Mr Kenny to Montreal, Mr Trudeau showed off his sci-fi credentials by being snapped by the press pack in the brightly coloured socks - in contrast with the sobriety of the rest of his suit and that of his guest.
These are the socks you’re looking for. #MayTheFourthBeWithYou#GuerreDesÉtoiles pic.twitter.com/AXTQkgmkYH— Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) May 4, 2017
If we didn't fangirl enough... omg 😍⚡️ “Justin Trudeau met the Irish PM in Star Wars socks”https://t.co/6RWztd7IBi— Padawannabee (@padawannabee) May 4, 2017
When a World Leader wears Star Wars socks to a meeting you know:— Harry McCann (@TheHarryMcC) May 4, 2017
1 - They are a legend 👍
2 - The world is in safe hands 🙏@JustinTrudeau 🇨🇦 pic.twitter.com/ARsXwBYPfN
There was a disturbance in the Old Library today....did you feel it Luke @HamillHimself? Needed some training is! #MayThe4thBeWithYou pic.twitter.com/q4PUVnM5J5— TrinityCollegeDublin (@tcddublin) May 4, 2017
Thrilled with our new security staff starting in the #longroom #JediLibrary today...#MayThe4thBeWithYou #StarWarsDay #chewbacca #R2D2 #C3PO pic.twitter.com/E8fkMrQnE3— TrinityCollegeDublin (@tcddublin) May 4, 2017
Twitter was agog at Mr Trudeau’s tribute, coming on what has come to be known as Star Wars Day, immortalised with the slogan, “May the 4th be with you”.
Trudeau himself tweeted: “These are the socks you’re looking for. #MayTheFourthBeWithYou #GuerreDesÉtoiles”