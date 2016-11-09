Maternity unit welcomes quads, triplets and twins

A busy maternity unit in Limerick has welcomed the births of quadruplets, triplets and twins in quick succession in recent weeks.

Staff at the neonatal unit at University Maternity Hospital Limerick believe it is the first time they have cared for a set of each at the same time.

Lisa Fenton from Caherconlish, Limerick, gave birth on October 5th to the first set of quadruplets born in Limerick in 50 years.

Delivered by Prof Amanda Cotter and her team, babies Alexander, Ashley, Maxwell and Kayla are the first children born to Lisa and her partner Wayne Downey.

A week later on October 13th, twins Ashton and Leo Mulcahy were born to Lydia O’Doherty and Calum Mulcahy from Annacotty.

Then on October 27th, triplets Dáire, Liam and Aisling Cussen were born to parents Olive and William. The hospital says they will soon be strong enough to go home to Raheen in Limerick.

Photographer PJ Corbett captured all the newborns alongside baby Maggie Roche, one of 12 singletons currently being cared for at the neonatal unit.

Maggie was born to Mairead and Kieran from Charleville, Co Cork on October 26th.

The highly specialist 19-cot unit at UMHL has over 700 admissions and about 4,700 births every year.

It provides neonatal intensive care, high dependency and special care to premature and sick babies of the mid west, from 23 weeks of gestation upwards.

“We have had the pleasure of looking after quadruplets, triplets, twins and singletons in the neonatal units at various times over the years but not as far as any of us are aware all at the same time in Limerick,” said Consultant Neonatologist, Dr Roy Philip.

“It is a special occasion for all of the team working here and it is a time of great joy for us as well as their parents.”

“The dedication and teamwork of the antenatal, perinatal and neonatal clinical teams of our maternity hospital is reflected in the wellbeing of the babies and we are proud of it. It is a happy coincidence also to have them all here together as we get ready to mark World Prematurity Day on November 11th,” Dr Philip added.

Clinical nurse manager, Marie Carroll said all 10 babies pictured were doing well and should be back at home with their families before Christmas.