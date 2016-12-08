Martin McGuinness to have medical assessment

The North’s Deputy First Minister Martin McGuinness is to undergo a “medical assessment,” it was confirmed on Thursday evening.

The fact that the 66-year-old Sinn Féin politician did not travel with DUP First Minister Arlene Foster on a current trade mission to China had raised comment in Northern Ireland about his health.

Initially the Stormont Executive office issued a statement saying that due to “unforeseen personal circumstances” Mr McGuinness would not travel to China but that Ms Foster went on the trip with his “best wishes and support”.

Now the office has issued a statement confirming Mr McGuinness did not travel on the basis of medical advice.

“The Deputy First Minister withdrew from a planned visit to China this week on medical advice and to enable doctors to conduct a medical assessment,” said a spokesman for the office.

“Martin McGuinness is fulfilling his responsibilities as Deputy First Minister working with his departmental political advisers. There has been no disruption to the work of the Executive office during this period,” he added.

His spokesman did not specify the nature of the medical assessment.

Sinn Féin president Gerry Adams also issued a statement wishing Mr McGuinness well. “I’m sure everybody who values his work will send best wishes to Martin, Bernie and their family,” he said.

“I met with Martin as normal at Stormont on Monday. I have been in regular contact with him since and he is totally committed to fulfilling his duties,” added Mr Adams.