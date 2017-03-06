Martin McGuinness reportedly treated in hospital

As Northern Ireland Assembly talks begin on Monday it has emerged that former Northern Ireland deputy first minister Martin McGuinness was admitted to hospital in Derry two weeks ago.

Mr McGuinness (66) was admitted to Altnagelvin Hospital two weeks ago because of severe side-effects caused by treatment for a rare health condition, The Irish News reported on Monday.

In January, The Irish Times reported the disease the senior Sinn Féin figure is suffering from is amyloidosis, which is caused by deposits of abnormal protein in tissues and organs.

The 66-year-old made no appearances during Sinn Féin’s successful assembly election last week and did not attend his local polling station to vote.

His wife, Bernie, voted alone in Derry on Thursday in the Northern Assembly election. Their son Fiachra tweeted that his father had “voted Sinn Féin 1 and 2”, possibly via a postal vote.

Mr McGuinness stepped down from his role as deputy first minister in January on health grounds and was replaced by former health minister Michelle O’Neill.

He did not play a visible role in the election campaign precipitated by his resignation following DUP leader Arlene Foster’s refusal to step aside as first minister while an inquiry was carried out into the cash-for-ash controversy.

Ahead of the vote, Mr McGuinness tweeted: “This election is about equality and respect for all our people and integrity in the institutions.Vote SF for the politics of hope not fear.”

Sinn Féin emerged as the big winner of the Assembly election, taking 27 seats in the reduced legislature and narrowing the gap between it and the DUP from 10 seats to one.

Ms O’Neill topped the poll in Mid Ulster, a constituency Mr McGuinness previously represented.

“The 26,207 people who voted for Sinn Féin in Mid Ulster are sending 26,207 good wishes to Martin McGuinness who has done so much for this constituency,” Ms O’Neill said shortly after her election.

Sinn Féin outpolled the SDLP in Foyle, which is traditionally regarded as its heartland.

Fiachra McGuinness referenced his father’s pleasure with the results on Twitter. “I know a man that’s absolutely buzzing,” he wrote.

The Stormont Assembly was due to meet on Monday for the first time since Thursday’s election, which saw a resurgent Sinn Fein come within just one seat of matching the DUP’s 28.

The newly elected members will attempt to nominate an assembly speaker - a challenging appointment as any candidate has to be seen to be fair to unionist, nationalist and non-aligned members.

The members will then begin the negotiations to rebuild devolved cross-community government.

British prime minister Theresa May and Taoiseach Enda Kenny are monitoring developments and are expected to discuss Northern Ireland when they met at the European Council summit in Brussels on Thursday.

Ahead of the talks Mr Brokenshire said: “There is a limited window in which the assembly and executive can be restored.”

He will hold bilateral meetings with each of the five main parties in the assembly on Monday.

Additional reporting The Guardian/Agencies