Martin McGuinness funeral: Arlene Foster confirms attendance

The DUP leader Arlene Foster has confirmed that she is attending this afternoon’s funeral of former IRA commander and Deputy First Minister Martin McGuinness in Derry.

She will join dignitaries such as former US president Bill Clinton, former British prime minister Tony Blair, Irish President Michael D Higgins, Taoiseach Enda Kenny and thousands more for Mr McGuinness’s funeral Mass at Saint Columba’s Church, Long Tower in Derry.

Former DUP leader and colleague of Mr McGuinness Peter Robinson is also due to attend.

Ms Foster in an article in today’s Belfast Telegraph said she understood that some IRA victims would have misgivings but she wanted to pay “respect to his family”.

“Having worked with Martin McGuinness for almost a decade, I want to pay my respects to his family on the occasion of his death,” she wrote.

“I recognise that some will be critical of my decision to attend this funeral and I respect their view,” she added.

Ms Foster said that while she cannot forget that “there will be empty chairs and broken hearts as a result of the terrorism Martin McGuinness supported” she also wanted “to acknowledge that there are many republicans and nationalists who looked to Martin McGuinness as a leader, friend or mentor, who will be feeling a very real sense of loss that he has died in this way at the relatively young age of 66”.

Obama

Meanwhile, former US president Barack Obama has added his voice to tributes to the former Sinn Féin minister, saying his leadership was “instrumental” during the peace process.

Mr Obama described Mr McGuinness who died on Tuesday of a rare heart illness as “a man who had the wisdom and courage to pursue peace and reconciliation for his people”.

“His leadership was instrumental in turning the page on a past of violence and conflict that he knew all too well.

ADVERTISEMENT

“In our own meetings, I was always struck by his good humour and persistent belief in a better future for the people of Northern Ireland, ” he added.

“May Martin rest in the peace that he pursued in life, and may his example inspire others to follow a path of reconciliation,” said Mr Obama.

Catholic Church and Sinn Féin sources indicated that apart from a Tricolour-draped coffin there would be no paramilitary display at the funeral.

A Church source also said Sinn Féin had given assurances there would be no heavy paramilitary exhibition at the City Cemetery where Mr McGuinness will be buried.

The chief celebrant at the funeral Mass will be Rev Michael Canney, while the Bishop of Derry, Dr Donal McKeown, will preside. Gerry Adams, the Sinn Féin president and a long-standing friend of Mr McGuinness, will deliver the oration at the graveside.

Mr Adams, speaking in Newry on Wednesday night, said Sinn Féin was determined to reach an agreement to restore the Northern Executive and Assembly by next Monday’s deadline for a deal.

“It is possible for agreement to be reached in the coming days. So, we will bury our friend Martin McGuinness tomorrow and move directly from his graveside to urgently do our utmost to get the Executive and the Assembly restored and working.

“Martin McGuinness made it clear that the way forward is through respect, equality, and integrity. Sinn Féin’s approach is not about majorities and minorities, it is about rights for all.”