Mark Duffy: A native of Co Louth who secured ‘dream job’

Helicopter pilot Mark Duffy who was in his late 40s was among the crew of the Irish Coast Guard Rescue 116 helicopter that crashed off the Co Mayo coast on March 14th.

His remains were found in the cockpit of the wreckage of the aircraft that is lying on the seabed off Blackrock island.

A native of Dundalk, Mr Duffy later moved to the nearby seaside village of Blackrock where he shared a home with his wife Hermione and two children.

He began flying rescue missions for the Dublin-based crew in 2002.

He previously worked with the California Coast Guard in San Francisco for seven years after completing his training in the US.

He went on to pilot helicopters in the west of Ireland before later securing what was described as his “dream job” with the Irish Coast Guard, which allowed him to move back to Co Louth.

According to local sources and newspaper accounts, Mr Duffy was known for his community work on behalf of the Coast Guard which the community of Blackrock is “very proud of”.

He regularly engaged in visits to local schools, including his alma mater of St Mary’s College (The Marist) in Dundalk.