Man taken to hospital after Luas incident
Injuries of man not life threatening; Red line has since reopened
The incident happened at Steeven’s Lane, Dublin at about 1.45pm. Photograph: Dublin Fire Brigade/Twitter
A man was taken to hospital on Tuesday afternoon after a a red line Luas tram was involved in collision.
The incident happened at Steeven’s Lane, Dublin at about 1.45pm.
The man was taken to St James’s Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Emergency services, including gardaí and Dublin Fire Brigade, attended the scene.
The Luas red line was closed for a period but has since reopened.