Man suffers burn injuries at creamery in Co Tipperary

A man has been seriously injured after sustained burns to his body at a creamery in Co Tipperary on Friday night.

The man was airlifted to Cork University Hospital (CUH).

The incident occurred around 8.30pm at the Arrabawn Co-Op in Nenagh, which is the headquarters for the Arrabawn Group, a leading provider of dairy produce to the Kerrygold brand, and also produces animal feeds products.

Gardaí said the man “was in the creamery” when he the received burns.

The man was taken by ambulance to MacDonagh Park GAA sports ground in Nenagh, where he was transferred to the Coast Guard Rescue 115 helicopter which brought him to CUH.

Sources said the man was in a serious condition.

A spokesperson at the Arrabawn Group plant on Friday said they had no comment on the incident.

The Arrabawn Co-Op was founded in 2001 following the merger of Nenagh Co-Op and Mid-West Farmer’s Co-Op.