Man remanded in custody following Cork drugs seizure

A 35-year-old man has been remanded in custody after he was charged with two drug offences following a € 10,000 drugs seizure by gardaí in Co Cork earlier this week.

Garrett Hill was brought before a special sitting of Cork District Court on Saturday and charged with two offences following the drugs seizure by members of the Cork City Divisional Drugs Squad.

Mr Hill of The View, Gleann na Rí, Tower, Blarney was charged with possession of cannabis and possession of cannabis for sale or supply on January 12th.

Det Garda Fergal Ashcroft of the Cork City Divisional Drugs Squad gave evidence of arrest, charge and caution and said Mr Hill made no reply to the charges when they were put to him after caution.

Mr Hill’s solicitor, Emmet Boyle said his client was seeking bail on the charges but Det Sgt Lar O’Brien said gardaí were objecting to bail on the grounds of the seriousness of the charges.

Judge Olann Kelleher granted the state’s application and refused Mr Hill bail and remanded him in custody to appear again at Court No 1 at Cork District Court on January 18th.