Man released following arrest over fatal Tallaght stabbing

Gardaí have released a man who was arrested in connection with a fatal stabbing in Tallaght on Saturday.

The man, aged in his early 40s, was released without charge and a file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

Graham McKeever (32) died after being stabbed at his home in Deerpark Avenue in the early hours of Saturday morning.

His body was taken to Dublin City Morgue in Whitehall where a postmortem was carried out. The scene was preserved and a full technical examination took place.