Man makes away with cash after Blarney Post Office raid

Gardaí have appealed to the public for assistance after a man held up a post- office in Co Cork on Tuesday and made off with a quantity of cash.

The man entered Blarney Post Office at around 1.45pm on Tuesday and told a staff member he was armed with a sawn-off shotgun and to hand over cash.

The woman complied with the demand and the man left the post office and fled on foot in the direction of the Square in Blarney.

It is understood the woman was not physically injured in the robbery but was badly shaken by the experience.

Gardaí have begun studying CCTV footage in an attempt to try and identify the man, who had his face concealed throughout the robbery.

Detectives do not believe the raid is linked to a robbery last week on a shop in nearby Cloghroe, where a man also threatened staff and made away with cash.

There were no customers in Blarney Post Office at the time of Tuesday’s robbery. Gardaí believe the raider may have been watching the post office for some time to make sure all customers had left before he entered the premises.

Gardaí have appealed to anyone who witnessed anyone acting suspiciously near Blarney Post Office between 1pm and 2pm on Tuesday to contact them at Gurranebraher Garda Station on 021-4946200.