Man killed by truck while walking in Co Tyrone

A man in his 20s has died after being struck by a lorry in Co Tyrone.

The crash happened on the Great Northern Road, Omagh, during the early hours of Sunday morning.

Diversions have been put place between Dromore Road and Derry Road roundabout while crash investigators examine the scene.

Police have advised motorists to seek an alternative route for their journey.

It is the second death involving a pedestrian and a truck in Northern Ireland in the last three days.

On Friday, 64-year-old William James Walker was knocked down by a lorry close to Belfast city centre and died from his injuries.