Man killed by lorry while walking in Co Kerry
Deceased in his 60s was struck near Lixnaw shortly before 11pm on Wednesday
A man in his sixties was struck and killed by a lorry while walking near Lixnaw in Co Kerry on Wednesday night.
The incident happened at on the Finuge to Abbeydorney Road at Bealkilla shortly before 11pm.
The man was taken to University Hospital Kerry after the crash where he died a short time later.
The road has reopened following a forensic examination.