Man jailed for five months for failure to dump waste

A man has been jailed for five months for failing to dump waste, including old cars and bags of refuse, from around his house in Kerry, following repeated warnings from environmental officers.

Paul Redican of Callinafercy East, Milltown, Co Kerry, was jailed last Thursday at Killorglin District Court for failing to comply with orders issued under the Waste Management Acts.

Environmental inspectors had previously testified that they had found large quantities of waste around his property, including refuse bags, domestic waste and old cars. Some waste was stored in a shed, and more in a tent.

Kerry County Council issued notices demanding the removal of the waste after they visited his house. In addition, he was told to produce receipts proving that he had dumped it legally.

Rubbish had value

However, Redican refused to do so, arguing that the material was not rubbish and that it had value to him. Subsequently, he was summonsed by Kerry County Council for failing to comply with a October 2013 order.

During an earlier hearing, Judge James O’Connor found that the material was waste and ordered its removal, but Redican did not comply. The matter has been adjourned on numerous occasions.

Last December, Redican was warned by the judge, when the case came before him yet again, that he was on his last chance and would be jailed if he did not obey.

Solicitor for the council James Morris confirmed environmental officers had found the material had not been removed. Representing himself in court, Redican turned down an offer from the judge of legal aid.

Following sentence, Redican was told he could appeal and recognisances were fixed, including a cash surety of €200. Later, he was taken from the court by gardaí to Cork Prison to begin his sentence.