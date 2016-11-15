Man in his 80s dies in early morning house fire in Tyrone

A man in his 80s has died in a house fire in Co Tyrone.

He was found dead by emergency crews who were called to the property in Lissan Road, Cookstown, shortly before 9.50am on Tuesday.

The PSNI said an investigation into the cause of the blaze had begun, but it is not believed to have been suspicious.

Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service said two appliances from Cookstown and Dungannon attended but the fire had already burnt itself out.

A spokeswoman said: “No firefighting action was taken. There were signs of a fire within the property which had burnt itself out before the arrival of the emergency services.”

