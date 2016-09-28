Man in his 60s dies in Co Longford farm accident
Gardaí and the Health and Safety Authority are investigating the fatal incident
A man has been killed in a farm accident in Ballinalee, Co Longford.
The incident is understood to have happened at about 5.30pm.
The man is believed to be in his 60s.
No one else is understood to have been injured in the incident.
Both the Garda and the Health and Safety Authority (HSA) have launched investigations into the incident.