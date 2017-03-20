Man in 50s dies in workplace incident at Cork mobile home park
Gardaí and Health and Safety investigators at scene at Fountainstown, Crosshaven
A man has died in a workplace incident at a caravan site in Fountainstown, Crosshaven, Co Cork.
It is understood the man, in his 50s, died in an incident at the Beach Mobile Home park in Fountainstown shortly after noon on Monday.
Gardaí were called to the scene and are investigating.
Health and Safety Authority investigators have also been sent to the scene to take part in the investigation.