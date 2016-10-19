Man held under firearms legislation after domestic incident

A man in his early 30s was arrested under firearms legislation in Co Cork on Tuesday following a domestic incident.

He was arrested at his family home in Bandon by local officers backed up by armed members of the Regional Support Unit at around 6pm.

The arrest followed a complaint to gardaí by the man’s father that he had suffered a minor assault by his son at their home on Convent Hill in the town on Monday night.

It is understood that although relatively minor, it was the latest in a series of domestic incidents involving the man and gardaí were concerned about him.

Local gardaí assessed the situation and decided to wait until they knew the man was in the house on his own before making an attempt to arrest him.

He was detained without incident and imitation firearms were recovered. The man was taken to Bandon Garda station where he was detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act.

The man was examined by a local doctor and found to be fit to be interviewed and gardaí on Tuesday night questioned him about the incident with his father on Monday.