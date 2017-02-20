Man freezing to death in water after kayak overturns rescued

A man has been rescued from the sea off the coast of Co Cork after his kayak overturned.

Youghal RNLI said they saved the life of the man who was found clinging to his upturned kayak in cold waters.

He was spotted by a member of the Youghal Coast Guard who had been driving by the beach and saw somebody get into difficulty in the water. Another member of the public raised the alarm.

The lifeboat manned by four crew launched at 2.08pm and arrived on scene four minutes later. The man had got into difficulty one mile from the beach which is approximately four kilometres from Youghal Lifeboat Station.

He had been in the water for up to 45 minutes and was showing signs of hypothermia.

He was immediately transferred him on to the lifeboat. The crew began to administer casualty care to the kayaker while reassuring him and making him comfortable.

Rapid response unit

He was brought the short distance back to the lifeboat station where casualty care continued until a doctor from the East Cork Rapid Response Unit arrived and took over.

The kayaker was then transferred by ambulance to Cork University Hospital.

Youghal RNLI lifeboat operations manager Derry Walsh said there was “no doubt that a life was saved”.

He added: “ I would like to commend the member of the public and the member of the Coast Guard unit here in Youghal who spotted the kayaker in difficulty and raised the alarm.

“Our crew responded rapidly and used their skills and training to administer casualty care. The kayaker was lucky today and all at Youghal RNLI would like to wish him a speedy recovery following his ordeal.

“We would always encourage everyone taking to the sea to respect the water. Always carry a means of calling for help and keep it within reach. Wear a personal floatation device.

“Check the weather and tides. Tell someone where you are going and when you will be back. Wear appropriate clothing for the conditions and your trip.”