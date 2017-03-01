Man due in court in Waterford over Paddy Lyons murder

A man in his early 20s is due to appear in court later to be charged with the murder of retired farmer Paddy Lyons in Co Waterford at the weekend.

The man will be brought before Dungarvan District Court after gardaí received directions from the DPP late on Tuesday to charge him with the murder of the 90-year-old at his rural home.

The man was arrested by detectives at about 5pm on Monday evening in Clonmel, Co Tipperary and brought to Dungarvan Garda station for questioning. He was detained under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act.

The arrest came just hours after Supt Michael Leacy made a public appeal for information to anyone who noticed anything suspicious in the vicinity of Mr Lyons’ farm at Ballysaggart near Lismore on Friday or Saturday.

Mr Lyons, who lived alone in a cottage down the end of a laneway off the main Lismore-Mitchelstown Road, was found dead in his house at around 5pm on Saturday by a neighbour.

Suspicious

The neighbour, who was also Mr Lyons’s home help, had been alerted by a couple in a van who had called to the isolated cottage and found him slumped and unresponsive in an armchair. He was pronounced dead at the scene and gardaí cordoned off the area as they treated his death as suspicious.

Assistant State Pathologist Dr Margaret Bolster carried out a postmortem on Mr Lyons’s body at University Hospital Waterford on Sunday evening which confirmed that he had died a violent death.

At a press briefing on Monday, Supt Leacy appealed to a couple who found Mr Lyons in his home to contact gardaí. They later did and within hours gardaí arrested the man in his early 20s in Clonmel for questioning about the death.

Garda technical experts carried out a forensic examination of the house in Clonmel whee the man was arrested while another team continued with an examination of Mr Lyons’s house.

No funeral arrangements have been announced yet for Mr Lyons who was an only child and lived alone at his 30 acre holding following the deaths of his parents over 40 years ago.