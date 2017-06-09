Man drowns while swimming in sea at Westport

A man drowned on Friday evening while swimming in the sea at Westport Quay in Co Mayo.

The victim, who was in his fifties, was taken from the water at about 7pm.

He had been swimming with a number of others at a spot known as ‘The Point’ when he got into difficulties.

He died at the scene despite efforts to revive him. The remains have been taken to the Mayo University Hospital where a postmortem will be carried out over the weekend.