Man dies in two car collision in Fermoy, Co Cork

A young man has died and three other people have been injured, one seriously, in a two car collision on the N72 in north Cork.

The man was killed when the car he was driving was in a collision with another car on the Ballyhooley to Fermoy section of the road at Grange at around 8.15am.

He was pronounced dead at the scene while a woman and two children were injured in the other car.

One of the children was seriously injurerd and all three were rushed by ambulance to Cork University Hospital.

The road was closed to traffic to allow a forensic crash investigator examine the scene and diversions have been put in place.