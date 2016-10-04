Man dies in single vehicle crash in Limerick

A man in his early 20s has died following a single vehicle crash in Limerick.

The incident occurred shortly after 2am on Tuesday morning when the car the man was travelling in as a passenger left the road and hit a ditch on the R511, Fedamore to Limerick Road at Carnane.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene and his body taken to University Hospital Limerick. The driver of the car, a woman in her early 20s received minor injuries and was taken to University Hospital Limerick.

The man’s death brings to 140 the number of people who have died on Irish roads this year, an increase of more than 20 deaths on this time last year.

The road is currently closed for examination by Garda forensic collision investigators and diversions are in place.

Gardaí are investigating the crash and appealing for witnesses. Anyone with information is asked to contact them at Roxboro Road Garda station on 061 214340, the Garda Confidential Line, 1800 666111 or any Garda station.