Man dies in house fire in Co Wicklow estate

A man in his 60s has been killed in a house fire in Co Wicklow, it has been reported.
The alarm was raised at about 8am on Tuesday morning after a fire broke out in a property in the Invemore Park housing estate in Arklow town.
A man, reported to be disabled, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The fire is not being treated as suspicious.