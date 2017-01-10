Man dies in house fire in Co Wicklow estate

Male, reported to be disabled and in his sixities, reportedly died in the blaze

A man has died in a house fire in Co Wicklow.

A man in his 60s has been killed in a house fire in Co Wicklow, it has been reported.

The alarm was raised at about 8am on Tuesday morning after a fire broke out in a property in the Invemore Park housing estate in Arklow town.

A man, reported to be disabled, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The fire is not being treated as suspicious.