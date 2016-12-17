Man dies in Cork house fire

Gardaí investigating the death of a pensioner in a house fire in Cork city overnight are hoping that a technical examination of the scene will establish the cause of the blaze.

The 74 year-old man perished when a fire broke out at his two storey terraced house at Dillon’s Cross near Mayfield on Cork’s Northside around 4.30am this morning.

Neighbours raised the alarm and a number of units of Cork City Fire Brigade brought the blaze under control and recovered the casualty from a downstairs sitting room.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene and his body was removed to Cork University Hospital for a post-mortem examination by assistant state pathologist, Dr Margaret Bolster.

Dr Bolster has completed her post-mortem in the past hour and gardaí are satisfied that there is no foul play in relation to the man’s death and believe that the fire started accidentally.

However they are hoping that a forensic examination of the house by garda technical experts will establish the exact cause of the fire which caused extensive damage to the property.