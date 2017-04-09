Man dies in Co Wexford after aerosol can explosion

A father of three from Co Wexford has died following an explosion in his work place.

53-year-old Aidan Cummins, from Bannow, was carrying out work in his garage early on Saturday morning when an aerosol can exploded leading to his death.

Investigating Garda John Buggy said it appears he was burning material in a home-made incinerator drum in his garage when the incident occurred.

As investigations continue into the accident it is believed that on opening the door the aerosol can blew from the drum striking him on the head leading to severe injuries.

“He received horrific head injuries,” according to Garda Buggy .

The injured man was treated at the scene but he died on the way to hospital.

The father of three ran a garage business in the parish and was well known throughout the area.

A full garda investigation is being carried out but it is being treated as an accident. The Health & Safety Authority are also investigating.

Parish Priest, Fr James Kehoe, said he was a very popular figure in the area and a very obliging man.

“He was a very helpful man, always willing to help others. It’s extremely sad that this has happened and our sympathies go to his wife and family. The whole area has been left devastated.”

Fr Kehoe said sympathy goes out to his wife Joan, and three children, Cathal (15), Ciara (12) and Cian (9).

Local Councillor, Willie Fitzharris, said the community is in shock.

“It’s very unfortunate for the family, while the whole area has been left shocked. They are a very well respected family while Aidan was looked upon as a topclass mechanic and very well known. My thoughts are with the family at this difficult time.”

A post mortem examination is being carried out.