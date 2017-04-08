Man dies following two-vehicle crash in Co Meath

A man (19) has died following a two-car crash in Co Meath.

The incident occurred at 1.20pm on Saturday on the R162 Navan to Kingscourt Road.

The man was the driver and sole occupant of one of the cars. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The occupants of the second car, a woman and two children, have been taken to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda, Co Louth.

Their injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

A Garda forensics team is at the scene and the road remains closed for examination.

Gardaí have appealed for any witnesses to or anyone with information on the incident to contact Navan Garda station on 046-9036100.