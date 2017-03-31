Man dies following collision between go-cart and van
Fatal two-vehicle incident occurred at 2.45pm on Friday in Nurney, Co Carlow
A man has died following a collision on Friday between a motorised go-cart and a van. File photograph: Cyril Byrne/The Irish Times
A man has died following a collision on Friday between a motorised go-cart and a van.
The incident took place at 2.45pm in Nurney, Co Carlow.
The man, who was aged in his 20s, was driving the motorised go-cart.
He was taken by ambulance to St Luke’s Hospital in Kilkenny, where he was pronounced dead.
A postmortem examination will take place on Monday at University Hospital Waterford.
The driver of the van was not injured in the incident.