Man dies following collision between go-cart and van

A man has died following a collision on Friday between a motorised go-cart and a van.

The incident took place at 2.45pm in Nurney, Co Carlow.

The man, who was aged in his 20s, was driving the motorised go-cart.

He was taken by ambulance to St Luke’s Hospital in Kilkenny, where he was pronounced dead.

A postmortem examination will take place on Monday at University Hospital Waterford.

The driver of the van was not injured in the incident.