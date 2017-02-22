Man dies following assault at Cork filling station

Gardaí in north Cork have begun an investigation following the death of a man in an assault at a filling station in Fermoy late on Tuesday night.

It is understood that the man, believed to be Eastern European, died after being attacked by another man with a baseball bat at about 11pm.

The assault happened at a truck stop at the back of Amber Oil filling station on the Dublin road and both the gardaí and the emergency services were alerted.

It is believed that the man was pronounced dead at the scene and the services of the State Pathologist’s Office have been requested by gardaí.

A second man was injured in a fight between a number of individuals and was taken to Cork University Hospital. His injuries have been described as non-life threatening.

A third man was arrested at the scene and is being held at Fermoy garda station.

All three men are understood to be foreign-nationals.