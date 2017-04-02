Man dies following altercation in Belfast city centre

A 31-year-old man has died following an incident in Belfast City Centre early this morning.

The male died in hospital from injuries sustained in an altercation in the Donegall Street area shortly before 1am.

A 30-year-old man was arrested at the scene and he remains in police custody at this time.

Detective chief inspector Geoffrey Boyce is leading the investigation, “We are aware that there would have been quite a number of people in the Donegall Street area at the time that this incident occurred and we are keen to speak with as many witnesses and passers-by as possible. The investigation team can be contacted by calling 101 quoting reference 94 02/04/17.”