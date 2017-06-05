Man dies as lorry jack-knifes on M1, closing southbound lane

Gardaí in Co Meath have confirmed the death of a lorry driver in a road traffic incident on the M1 early Monday.

Gardaí, fire and ambulance services attended the scene just south of the toll plaza at Gormanston just after 8.30am.

The southbound lane of the M1 motorway was expected to be closed for a number of hours following the incident in which the lorry jack-knifed.

The vehicle appeared to have lost control, struck a garda observational point and then jack-knifed. It did not overturn.

The driver was later confirmed to have died.

While there were long delays early Monday for southbound traffic, the northbound lane was open as normal.

It was the second road fatal on the roads in the Republic on Monday and the fifth since the beginning of the bank holiday weekend.

In Co Wicklow, a pedestrian was killed when struck by a car in Arklow early Monday.

The man, believed to be in his 40s, was pronounced dead at the scene and his body has been removed to St Columcille’s Hospital, Loughlinstown, where a post mortem examination will be carried out.

The driver of the car was not injured in the collision, which took place at Coolgreany Road in Arklow at about 2.20am.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses or anyone with information to contact them at Arklow Garda Station on (0402) 26320.

Crash victims

A man was killed and a woman seriously injured in a crash at Churchfield, Tourmakeady in Co Mayo early on Sunday.

The dead man was named locally as Sean Halloran from Ballynoonagh, Clonbur, Co Galway. The 20 old was a front seat passenger in a car which crashed into a wall around 4 a.m.

The male driver of the vehicle was injured as was a female passenger who was in the back seat at the time of the impact. She is being treated in the intensive care unit of Mayo University Hospital.

A man in his 40s died in Co Roscommon when his car crashed on the westbound side of the M6 near Athlone on Saturday afternoon. He has been named as Oisín Allman from Salthill.

And, on Saturday morning, Dominic Earley (26), a member of the Cavan GAA backroom team, died after his car left the road in Tempo, Co Fermanagh.

“Dominic was a member and player with the Tattyreagh club in Co Tyrone. He joined our team management just a short few months ago, but in that time he created a lasting impression on those who had the pleasure of meeting him,” Cavan GAA said in a statement.

“Cavan GAA would like to extend our deepest sympathies to Dominic’s family, his girlfriend Maria, relatives, and friends and to the Tattyreagh GAA club and Tyrone County Board.”