Man dies after parachuting incident at Cliffs of Moher

A man has died in hospital following a parachuting incident at the Cliffs of Moher on Saturday morning.

The incident happened at around 7am at Aill na Searrach part of the cliff range in Co Clare.

Three men had gone to the area to undertake a base jump. “Base jumping” involves jumping from a fixed structure or cliff wearing a parachute or wingsuit.

It is understood the first man completed a safe jump, but the second landed on the rocks below.

It was not immediately clear whether his parachute failed to open or deployed too late for a safe landing.

The Irish Coast Guard was alerted while an ambulance, rapid response advanced paramedic unit and gardaí attended the scene .

The Doolin Coast Guard rescue boat was able to reach the cliff base to allow three members make their way ashore. A crew member from Rescue 115 was also winched onto the shore.

The man was flown to Galway University Hospital where he later died.

Gardaí­ at Ennistymon are investigating the incident.