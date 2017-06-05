Man dies after lorry he is driving jack-knifes in Co Meath

A man died on Monday after the lorry he was driving jack-knifed on the M1 motorway in Co Meath.

The incident, the second road fatality on Monday, occurred just south of the toll plaza at Gormanston shortly after 8.30am.

Gardaí said the articulated lorry went out of control and struck a lay-by before jack-knifing across the motorway. It did not overturn and no other vehicles were involved.

The driver of the lorry, a man in his 50s, was pronounced dead a short time later.

Pedestrian killed

Earlier yesterday, a pedestrian was killed when struck by a car in Arklow, Co Wicklow.

The man, believed to be in his 40s, was pronounced dead at the scene. His body was removed to St Columcille’s Hospital, Loughlinstown, for a postmortem.

Photograph: Google Street View

The driver of the car was not injured in the collision, which took place at Coolgreany Road in Arklow at about 2.20am.

Also on Monday, six people were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries following a head-on collision between two vehicles on the N2, the main Dublin-to-Derry road.

The collision happened at Daly’s Cross, north of Collon, which is used as a link road between the M1 and the N2.