Man dies after getting into difficulty while swimming in Louth
Body of male aged in his 40s recovered at Clogherhead pier on Monday
The body of a man in his 40s was removed from Clogherhead Pier to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda on Monday evening
A man has died after getting into difficult while swimming in the sea off Clogherhead, Co Louth.
Gardaí said the body of a male, aged in his 40s, was recovered from the water at Clogherhead pier at about 7pm on Monday evening.
The man was removed to Our Lady of Lourdes hospital in Drogheda.