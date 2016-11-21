Man dies after car overturns in crash in Co Roscommon

A man has died after a single-vehicle road crash in Co Roscommon on Sunday evening.

The man, aged in his late 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene after the car he was driving left the road at Cam Hill, Brideswell, and overturned.

The incident occurred on the R363 between Dysart and Brideswell at about 10.30pm, according to gardaí.

A male passenger (mid 30s) suffered minor injuries and was taken to Portiuncula Hospital in Ballinasloe. There were no other injuries reported.

The road is currently closed at Cam Hill to facilitate a forensic examination and diversions are in place.

Gardaí have asked for witnesses to come forward with information, particularly anybody who may have been travelling on the the R363 between Dysart and Brideswell on Sunday night from 10pm-10.45pm.

Those with information are asked to contact Roscommon Garda Station (090 6638300), the Garda confidential line (1800 666111) or any Garda station.